Chairman Sessions Announces Cong. Tom Cole as Vice-Chairman of Powerful House Rules Committee

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, released the following statement announcing Congressman Tom Cole (R-OK) as the Vice-Chairman of the House Committee on Rules:

“I am deeply thankful for Tom’s years of service at the Committee and for his friendship throughout our time in Congress together. I have no doubt that he will use his leadership and expertise to push our conservative values to produce real solutions for the American people,” said Chairman Sessions. “The Rules Committee is so essential to the day-to-day operations of the House and I could not have a selected a better person to help move our agenda forward.”

“It is an honor to work with my friend and the Chairman of the full committee, Pete Sessions,” said Congressman Cole. “The Rules Committee is one of the most powerful and essential committees in Congress. Without it, the House cannot function. Working with Chairman Sessions, I will do all I can to make sure the legislative priorities of the American people move efficiently and swiftly through the House of Representatives. I’d like to thank Chairman Sessions for allowing me to serve in this role, and I look forward to working with him and the entire committee.”