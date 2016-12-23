Chairman Pete Sessions Leads Group to Thank Troops During Christmas

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – This week Congressman Pete Sessions, Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, led a bipartisan congressional delegation featuring Congressman Bill Keating (D-MA), Congressman Pet Meehan (R-PA), Congressman Paul Cook (R-CA), Congressman David Cicilline (R-RI), and Congressman Dan Newhouse (R-WA) to visit men and women who serve in our nation’s armed forces during the Christmas season at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, Alaska, United States Forces Korea headquarters and Camp Humphreys in Seoul, Korea, Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan, Yokota Airbase in Tokyo, Japan, and Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.

“From the 28,500 American soldiers in the Republic of Korea, to the thousands of men and women in uniform on the island of Okinawa, to the troops on the shores of Pearl Harbor, the brave servicemen and women who we have met over the last week have made a steadfast commitment to protecting our freedom both at home and abroad. It was an honor and a privilege to personally thank these men and women – especially at Christmastime – for putting their lives on the line day in and day out to defend our great nation. Our troops represent the very best of our country and I deeply appreciate their unwavering commitment to ensuring the United States of America remains the greatest country in the world,” said Chairman Pete Sessions.