Chairman Flynn holds hearing for House Bill 3158

The House Pensions Committee moves closer to a solution for the Dallas Pension Fund

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Chairman Dan Flynn (R-Van) held a Pensions Committee hearing upon adjournment of the House Floor yesterday for House Bill 3158. The bill addresses the Dallas Pension Fund specifically, with the Houston Pension Fund being addressed in a separate bill identified as House Bill 43. “I have never supported the idea of a cookie cutter bill,” said Chairman Flynn.

” Each city has their own individual issues, and it is imperative that those be addressed appropriately.” HB 3158 focuses on making the Dallas Pension Fund actuarially sound, as well as ensuring that a new board be put in place to help prevent this issue from happening again. The new board will be composed of 11 members with 5 members chosen by the Mayor, 5 members chosen by the Nominations Committee, and 1 member chosen collectively by the City Mayor and Nominations Committee. The bill also addresses the fiduciary duty of the board, the retirement age of retirees, and the multiplier for pension calculations among other fund details.

Yesterday’s hearing included testimony from Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings, the PRB, representatives from various organizations involving both active and retired Dallas Police and Firefighters, and public testimony from concerned active and retired Dallas Police and Firemen. The hearing convened approximately half an hour after the House Floor adjourned at 3:00pm, and concluded at 8:30pm.

“Although the testimony from Mayor Rawlings was disappointing, I was pleased with the hearing overall. Just as with Houston, I am determined to work with all entities involved until a solution is reached. This fund will go broke in the next 2 to 3 years if nothing is done this session, and I will not let that happen. Both the retired and active police and firemen do not deserve to have their pension taken away from them, and I am working with them as well as the city to come up with a solution that everyone can live with. This hearing was a reflection of the hard work everyone has put in over the past two years, and I am proud of that. As I have said many times, no one is going to be completely happy with this bill, but if they were it would not be a good bill,” said Chairman Flynn.