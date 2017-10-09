Craddick Underscores Smart Regulation Importance to Grow Energy Industry

Emphasizes Environmental Protection and Economic Growth to Dallas and Kansas City Federal Reserves

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (Oklahoma City, OK) – Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick highlighted the importance of smart regulatory policy in creating an environment for strong growth in the energy industry. She made her comments at a joint conference of the Federal Reserve Banks of Dallas and Kansas City, during their 2017 Energy Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“Striking the right balance between strong regulation and a strong energy policy, as we’ve done in Texas, means we protect the public and the environment in a way that allows the energy industry to succeed,” Craddick said. “Our regulatory structure gives industry the certainty it needs to invest their dollars in job creation, industry innovation and expansion, which results in safe and responsible production of our natural resources.”