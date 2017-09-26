Chairman Craddick Meets with National Petroleum Council, Energy Secretary Rick Perry

Commits to Addressing Energy Infrastructure Challenges, Support for Carbon Capture Technology

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (WASHINGTON, D.C.) – Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick this week attended the 127th meeting of the National Petroleum Council (NPC). While in Washington D.C., Craddick met with Secretary of Energy, Rick Perry to discuss support for new technologies and strategies to strengthen the nation’s energy industry.

Secretary Perry submitted a request to NPC members to study two items on behalf of the Council. These priorities include the changing dynamics of oil and gas transportation infrastructure, and potential pathways for better carbon capture, utilization and storage.

Chairman Craddick said, “Our country’s energy industry has achieved unbelievable advancements in innovation over the last decade, maximizing their ability to produce huge volumes of energy while decreasing emissions with clean technologies. The administration in Washington is taking every step necessary to allow for industry modernization and growth, unleashing President Trump’s vision of American energy independence. As a member of the NPC, I am proud to support these studies and help drive forward an even brighter future for American energy.”

Secretary of the Interior, Ryan Zinke, and Deputy Secretary of Energy, Dan Brouillette also attended the meeting.

Established by President Harry S. Truman in 1946, the NPC is an advisory body to the Secretary and the Department of Energy, providing advice, information and recommendations on matters related to oil and natural gas and related industries, including governmental response to environmental and energy conservation, technology, legal issues, and emergency situations