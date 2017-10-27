Chairman Craddick Highlights Railroad Commission Progress for PBPA

Previews RRC Priorities for Next Year

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – (MIDLAND) – Railroad Commission Chairman Christi Craddick today joined members of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association (PBPA) at their 55th annual meeting in Midland to provide an update on current Railroad Commission initiatives and the agency’s plans for the upcoming year.

“I am so proud of the remarkable progress of our state’s energy industry in oil and gas production, particularly right here in the heart of the Permian Basin,” Craddick said. “The strides you are making are keeping Texas on top, leading the nation in innovative strategies for energy development and critical issues like conserving freshwater.

“I’m especially proud of the Commission’s role in this effort by prioritizing efficiency and transparency, and ensuring common sense regulation that allows the industry to thrive through safe, responsible energy production,” Craddick said. “To build on our progress, next year, we are focusing on rule revisions and efficiency improvements, measures to retain and attract expert staff, as well as work with the legislature on a better funding structure for the agency. We look forward to your feedback as we begin these important projects.”