Cedar Valley College Receives $296,537 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) Grant

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) has awarded Cedar Valley College a $296,537 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grant. The grant will help the college purchase and install equipment to provide 930 students with training for careers in the automotive services profession.

“The JET program is one of several initiatives administered by TWC to help prepare workers with high-demand job skills through the development of career and technical education programs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “By partnering with Cedar Valley College, we’re furthering the state’s commitment to educating and training Texas students for employment.”

TWC recently awarded 25 grants totaling $4,986,000 to public community and technical colleges and independent school districts for programs that focuses on supporting new, emerging industries or high-demand occupations through the JET grant program.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.

Eligible educational institutions can apply for the next phase of JET funding through a competitive grant process. TWC has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) solicitation that provides information and instruction on how to submit a proposal packet. Go to the JET Grant Program webpage to access the RFP Solicitation.

Cedar Valley College contact: Marketing and Public Information Brad Smith, 972-860-8162 or bsmith@dcccd.edu