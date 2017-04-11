‘Catch & Release’ Immigration Policy to End, Trump Admin Announces

Sessions: “We will secure this border and combat this attack on our national security & sovereignty.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – “For those that continue to seek improper and illegal entry into this country, be forewarned: This is a new era. This is the Trump era. The lawlessness, the abdication of the duty to enforce our immigration laws, and the catch and release practices of old are over,” said Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who oversees the Department of justice, in prepared remarks Tuesday morning during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico Border in Arizona.

“Under the President’s leadership, and through his executive orders, we will secure this border and bring the full weight of both the Immigration Courts and Federal Criminal Enforcement to combat this attack on our national security and sovereignty,” said the Attorney General, announcing the Trump Administration’s “new era” of prioritizing Criminal Prosecution of Illegal Immigrants and Smugglers that support the President’s Immigration Enforcement Plan.

The new enforcement priorities, Attorney General Sessions said, will end the “Catch & Release Practices” of the Obama Administration and expand the Justice Department’s role under the Trump Administration’s efforts to crack down on illegal immigration, Sessions said.

Under those efforts, federal prosecutors are being directed to file felony charges against immigrants caught in the United States after a prior deportation.

The guidance, issued by Mr. Sessions, orders federal prosecutors to:

Prioritize criminal charges against illegal immigrants with a history of prior removals or other criminal convictions, as well as

Charges against those who aid in the smuggling of illegal immigrants into the United States

As part of the broader plan to reduce back logs in the Immigration Courts, and to speed up the deportation process, the attorney general said the Department of justice will hire 50 more immigration

judges this year, and 75 next year.

Citing violence associated with drug cartels and the MS-13 criminal gang, Sessions said Tuesday that the measures are meant to reduce the danger posed by those who entry the United States illegally and commit crimes.

Illegal entry into the United States can be charged as either a misdemeanor, or felony. But the DOJ’s new guidelines indicate that prosecutors will seek felony charges in cases in which a person has a documented history of illegal entry into the U.S.

For example, felony charges will be sought against someone who has two or more misdemeanor illegal entry convictions, or at least one illegal entry conviction and another aggravating factor such as a felony criminal history, gang affiliation, or prior removals from the U.S.

According to recently released Department of Justice data, Immigration Offenses make up more than half of all arrests made by Federal Law Enforcement.

In 2014, federal law enforcement agencies made 81,881 immigration arrests. That same year, 79,340 cases referred to federal prosecutors had an immigration related offense as the lead charge in the case.

Other cases to be prioritized for prosecution under Mr. Sessions Justice Department are:

– Identity theft or visa or document fraud committed by illegal immigrants.

– Improper entry by an illegal immigrant through sham marriages.

– Assault or or resistance of law enforcement officers engaged in immigration duties.