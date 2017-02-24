Cong. Carter Tours Southern Border of Texas

“I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Trump Administration to ensure our border patrol agents have the tools necessary to fulfill their mission, secure our border, and keep our communities safe.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC – Today, Rep. John R. Carter released the following statement in regards to his tour of the southern border of Texas

“As Chairman of the Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee, I know how critical it is bring more lawmakers to the border to fully appreciate the work and challenges facing our brave border patrol agents. Yesterday, I had the privilege to host Speaker Paul Ryan, with Reps. Martha McSally (AZ-02) and Mike McCaul (TX-10), on our southern border of Texas. Earlier this week, I joined Senator Cornyn as we toured the border region with Senators Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Dean Heller (R-NV) and fellow House members Mike Conaway (TX-11) and David Rouzer (NC-07).” “I look forward to working with my colleagues and the Trump Administration to ensure our border patrol agents have the tools necessary to fulfill their mission, secure our border, and keep our communities safe.”

