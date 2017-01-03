Bringing Reform to the VA

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC – Recently, the House of Representatives passed multiple Veterans Affairs bills to help improve health care, benefits and services for our nation’s veterans. These include:

The Jeff Miller and Richard Blumenthal Veterans Health Care and Benefits Improvement Act (H.R. 6416), makes a number of improvements to VA healthcare, disability compensation, appeals, education, vocational rehabilitation, and homeless programs.

The Ethical Patient Care for Veterans Act (H.R. 5399), would require VA doctors to promptly report unethical activities of other physicians to the applicable state licensing authority, in accordance with the American Medical Association Code of Medical Ethics.

The Faster Care for Veterans Act (H.R. 4352), would direct VA to carry out an 18-month pilot program of commercial patient self-scheduling software and establish capabilities standards for such a system.

The passage of these bills will help bring more accountability and transparency to the Department of Veterans Affairs and improve care for those who have answered the call to serve this great country.

Our work on these issues is far from done and I am hopeful that the next Congress will continue to build on these bipartisan improvements so we can fulfill the promises we made to our veterans.