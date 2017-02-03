BRADY: On White House Trade Meeting

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) today released the following statement after a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and the leaders of the House Ways and Means and Senate Finance Committees:

“I enjoyed meeting with President Trump and Vice President Pence today. I appreciated their time and their leadership on trade issues, which directly affect the life of every American. Our conversation was constructive, thoughtful, and focused on growing our economy.

“We specifically discussed the path forward on NAFTA. I believe that NAFTA contains many good provisions, but portions of it should be updated and improved. We also spoke about the importance of new markets for our manufacturing, agriculture, and services sectors and modernizing trade agreements so that they work for our workers and our country. The President wants to act decisively, and it’s clear he supports using Trade Promotion Authority procedures and working closely with Congress.

“As we move forward, we will consider all of these issues with one goal in mind—how we can level the playing field and help America’s workers. As Chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, I look forward to working closely with the President and his trade team.”