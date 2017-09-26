Cong. Brady: House Democrats’ Oppose Disaster Relief Package

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Kevin Brady issued the following statement after a majority of House Democrats opposed the Disaster Tax Relief and Airport and Airway Extension Act of 2017 – which includes legislation the Congressman introduced to deliver temporary tax relief to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria – effectively defeating the package:

“Tonight, House Democrats embodied the very worst of Washington, putting politics ahead of people. Communities in Texas, Puerto Rico, Florida, and the Virgin Islands have been devastated by Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria. Hundreds of thousands of families lost everything – even loved ones. And instead of helping them recover from this destruction with meaningful, targeted tax relief, Democrats have once again used critical legislation – life-saving legislation – as a bargaining chip to achieve their own agenda. I’m incredibly disappointed.

“In a time of great tragedy, we should show the nation we can stand together to help each other and our neighbors – just as many people did for my district in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. I’ll continue working to ensure we deliver this much-needed relief to hurricane victims in Texas and across the country.“