Brady on February Jobs Report: “I’m optimistic about the actions of President Trump”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) released the following statement in response to the Department of Labor’s February 2017 jobs report:

“This is a great report. The fact that hundreds of thousands more people found new jobs last month is a good sign that our economy is moving in the right direction.

“While we still have much more work to do, I’m optimistic that the actions that President Trump and House Republicans are taking will add to this momentum—creating more jobs, growing families’ paychecks, and improving the lives of all Americans.

“Just this week, Ways & Means Committee Republicans voted to deliver relief from hundreds of billions of dollars in health care taxes that have crushed our workers and job creators. And we’re not stopping there.

“We are committed to fully repealing and replacing Obamacare, delivering a tax code ‘built for growth,’ and cutting Washington’s red tape to create even more economic opportunities in America.”