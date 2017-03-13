Brady Statement on Congressional  Budget Office’s Analysis of the American Health Care Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) released the following statement regarding the Congressional Budget Office’s (CBO) analysis of the American Health Care Act (AHCA)—legislation to repeal Obamacare and lay the foundation for a 21st century health care system:

“Today, the CBO confirmed that the American Health Care Act will help lower costs, increase choices, and expand access to health care for millions of individuals and families. Our fiscally responsible reforms will lower premiums over the long term and deliver much-need relief from Obamacare’s crushing taxes and mandates. CBO also confirmed our legislation protects taxpayers, decreasing the ballooning deficit by more than $330 billion and curbing growing health care costs. “It’s not surprising that the CBO coverage estimates released today are different than Obamacare’s coverage estimates. The American Health Care Act is a dramatic departure from Obamacare, which forced Americans to buy expensive, one-size-fits-all health insurance. Our legislation gives individuals and families the freedom to access health care options that are tailored to their needs—not Washington’s. “As Americans continue to look at the reforms we’re proposing, it’s important to remember the American Health Care Act is just the beginning of our three-step process to improve our health care system. We will continue to work with President Trump and his Administration to return control of health care back to the American people and restore the free market.”

