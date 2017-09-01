Cong. Brady: 3% Job Growth Rate is Bright Spot in Heart-Wrenching Week

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) released the following statement in response to the Labor Department’s August 2017 jobs report:

“While today’s jobs report shows we have much more work to do to get wages growing, I welcome the continued job creation. Additionally, this week’s news that our economy grew at 3 percent in the second quarter of 2017 is a bright spot in an otherwise heart-wrenching week for our nation as many Texas communities suffer the destruction of Hurricane Harvey. But if there’s one thing I know about Texans and the American people, it’s that they are strong and resilient and can overcome any challenge – no matter how large. I’m dedicated to working with President Trump, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and the Texas congressional delegation to help our communities rebuild stronger than ever.

“I was also encouraged this week by the President’s call to action in Missouri on tax reform. He is clearly committed to delivering pro-growth policies that will unleash Main Street job creation, boost middle-class paychecks, and strengthen America’s economy for the long term. The Ways and Means Committee is ready and eager to answer the call. Working together with President Trump and our colleagues in the House and Senate, I’m confident we can deliver pro-growth tax reform this year that improves the lives of all Americans.”