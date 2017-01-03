Brady Statement on Announcement of Intention to Nominate Amb. Robert Lighthizer to be United States Trade Representative

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) today released the following statement after President-elect Donald Trump announced his intention to nominate Robert Lighthizer to be the next United States Trade Representative (USTR).

“Congratulations to Ambassador Lighthizer for being selected to serve as the next United States Trade Representative. His extensive experience and service at USTR and his strong representation of American industries will be instrumental in this new role. I look forward to working with Ambassador Lighthizer and President-elect Trump on developing strong, beneficial, and strictly enforceable trade agreements that create jobs, grow our economy, and improve the lives of all Americans. In addition, I know we can rely on Ambassador Lighthizer to hold other countries accountable to us.

“The freedom to trade is one of our greatest economic freedoms here in America. I am ready to work with Ambassador Lighthizer on trade policies that strengthen our economic freedom, allowing American businesses and workers to compete and win around the world.”