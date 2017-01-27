CONG. BRADY: Growth Averaged Just 1.8% Over Past 8 Years

4th Quarter GDP shows “Another year of disappointingly slow Economic Growth.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – “As a result of President Obama’s higher taxes, bigger government, and one-size-fits-all regulations, our economy has grown by less than 2% annually — an abysmal rate that marks the worst economic recovery since World War II,” said House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX) earlier today, after the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis released its report on Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the 4th Quarter of 2016.

“Today’s GDP report rounds out another year of disappointingly slow economic growth. “Fortunately, we have a new President who shares House Republicans’ commitment to reviving this slow-growing economy and improving the lives of all Americans. One week into his presidency, President Trump is already taking steps to create jobs and ensure American workers and businesses can compete and win around the world, but especially here at home,” Brady said. “I’m excited and optimistic to work with our new Administration on delivering pro-growth solutions that fix our broken tax code, strengthen America’s competitiveness, and unleash our full economic potential.”

NOTE: Real GDP increased at an annual rate of 1.9% in the fourth quarter of 2016. Over the past year, real GDP grew by 1.6% and by an average of 1.8% over the last eight years.