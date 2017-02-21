Brady Stands for States Rights, the Unborn

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation, co-sponsored by Congressman Kevin Brady, to block an Obama-era regulation forcing states to fund abortion providers. U.S. Congressman Kevin Brady (TX-08) issued the following statement:

“Taxpayers should not be forced to fund abortion, plain and simple. The Obama rule threatens to deny state recipients of all family planning money if they do not fund Planned Parenthood. This resolution allows states the freedom to distribute grant money in a way that serves the needs of their constituents.”

BACKGROUND: House Joint Resolution 43, sponsored by Rep. Diane Black (R-TN) and cosponsored by Brady, removes the December 2016 rule so Title X funding is not sent to abortion providers. Title X is a program authorized to provide family planning services to low-income women and not grant money to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion business. In September of last year, over 100 Members of Congress signed a public comment letter. Five states have laws in effect that would be impacted by the Obama rule – Tennessee, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Ohio. These 5 states alone receive nearly $16 million in annual Title X funding to serve over 279,000 individuals.

