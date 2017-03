“CBP officers display exemplary vigilance in keeping dangerous drugs off our streets,” said Alvarez.

CBP is charged with keeping terrorists and terrorist weapons out of the country while enforcing hundreds of U.S. laws.

The first seizure occurred on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at the Lincoln-Juarez International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 1999 Ford Explorer driven by a 40-year-old female United States citizen from Houston, Texas for a secondary examination. A non-intrusive and canine inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 132 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $2,641,992.

The second seizure occurred on Wednesday, March 1, at Colombia Solidarity Bridge when a CBP officer referred a tractor trailer hauling a shipment of fresh avocados. The tractor was driven by a 45-year-old male Mexican citizen from Zamora, Monclova. A non-intrusive and canine inspection resulted in the discovery of four packages allegedly containing 29 pounds of crystal methamphetamine with a street value of $589,069.

The seizures carry a combined street value of $3,231,061.

CBP officers arrested the drivers and seized the narcotics. The cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement and Homeland Security Investigations (ICE-HSI) special agents for further investigation.