Bill Hammond Launches Public Policy Firm 

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Today Bill Hammond, former CEO of the Texas Association of Business launched the start of his new venture as lobbyist and media consultant. His firm, Bill Hammond and Associates, will focus on key business issues. “I continue my commitment to creating and maintaining a sound business economy for Texas business,” said Hammond.

At the helm of TAB for 19 years, Hammond worked aggressively and successfully to ensure a strong pro-business tax and regulatory climate in Texas. His proven track record of leadership spans across all business issues. For his work on education, the Texas Tribune calls Hammond a fierce accountability advocate.”

Texas Monthly named Hammond one of the top 25 most powerful people in Texas politics for 2011 and in 2010, he was named as one of the state’s Top 10 Most Influential Figures in Politics and Government.

“I’ve never encountered anyone who has fought harder and smarter to improve schools and create a better-educated workforce than Bill Hammond,” said Sandy Kress, education advocate and partner of Akin Gump Strass Hauer & Feld LLP.

Hammond’s philosophy is to be a respectful but aggressive advocate for his clients and for all Texas business. “I come in peace, but I mean business,” said Hammond.

Hammond’s client list continues to grow with his focus being on key issues affecting Texas business.

For more information, visit www.billhammondandassociates.com or email Bill at bill@billhammondandassociates.com.