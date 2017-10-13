FLORES: President Trump’s Exec. Order Will Make Health Care More Affordable

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Representative Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement regarding President Trump’s health care executive order:

“I applaud President Trump’s actions to provide relief for hardworking American families that continue to struggle under the skyrocketing costs and shrinking options of Obamacare.

“This executive order is a good first step to expand access, create more competition and make health care more affordable.

“I remain committed to working with my Congressional colleagues and President Trump to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a 21st century health care system that lowers costs, encourages competition and empowers hardworking American families to take control of their health care decisions.”