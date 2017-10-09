Bill Flores: “Building a Better America Budget” Passes

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. House of Representatives passed H. Con. Res. 71, the House Republican fiscal year 2018 budget. Following passage of the “Building a Better America” budget resolution, Congressman Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement:

“Today, the House passed a pro-growth budget proposal that lays out our vision for a prosperous future for America. The ‘Building a Better America’ budget bolsters our national security, strengthens border security, reduces the deficit and balances in 10 years by cutting wasteful spending, reforming government and growing our economy. Most importantly, this budget provides Congress the opportunity to deliver tax reform for the 21st century. Tax reform based on lower rates for individuals, families and businesses will encourage job growth and provide for better paychecks for hardworking Americans.

“In addition to supporting the ‘Building a Better America’ budget, I also supported the Republican Study Committee’s (RSC) ‘Securing America’s Future Economy‘ budget. This budget blueprint rolls back many failed Obama-era programs and puts forth a bold vision for America with policies that would boost our economy and provide a strong fiscal foundation for generations to come. These policies include a path to a balanced budget in six years, controlling the federal debt, saving Social Security for future generations and rescuing disability insurance. While this budget did not ultimately pass the House, I am confident that, just as with previous RSC budgets, many of the conservative principles it outlines will shape future Republican budgets.”