BBB’s Naughty List: 5 Holiday Scams

BBB advises consumers to watch out for common scams during the holidays

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The holiday season certainly makes most of us feel merry and bright, but it can also bring out scammers looking to take advantage of you. Santa isn’t the only one keeping track of who is naughty and nice – nearly 30,000 reports of scams across the U.S. have been reported to BBB Scam Tracker this year. Currently, 2,550 of those scams have been reported in Texas.

Better Business Bureau serving Central, Coastal, Southwest Texas and the Permian Basin advises consumers to watch out for these five scams this holiday season:

Look-alike websites promising fake deals. When shopping online for gifts, make sure to use only legitimate websites, and beware of URLs similar to those of well-known brands. Some scammers will send fake emails or advertisements promising unheard of deals for a product, leading you to a fake or look-alike website that steals your credit card information when you try to check out. Also, watch out for fake shipping notifications that could have attachments or links included in the email that downloads malware on your computer in order to steal passwords and personal information. Remember, if the deal sounds too good to be true it probably is. Santa letter scheme. While some legitimate companies sell letters from Santa Claus, some scammers are using this idea to steal credit card and personal information from unsuspecting consumers. When looking for a customized letter, research different companies and go to their sites straight from your browser, not from emails or social media. Check with bbb.org to find out which ones are trustworthy. Fake gift cards. Gift cards are the most popular holiday gift, but also the most susceptible to fraud. Scam artists will go to a store and record the activation code on a gift card. After checking if the gift card is still valid online, scammers can use the online code to cash the gift card for resalable products. Before buying, make sure the security code on the gift card is scratch-free and verify that protective stickers haven’t been removed. Also, beware of pop-up ads or emails offering free gift cards, and avoid discount and online auction sites, as gift cards there may be counterfeit or stolen. Temporary holiday jobs. Retailers and delivery services need extra help at the holidays, but beware of solicitations that require you to share personal information online or to pay a fee for a job lead or application. Apply in person or go to the retailers’ main website to find out who is hiring, and if they’re really hiring. Social media gift exchange. Also known as the “secret sister gift exchange” scam, participants are invited to purchase a gift for a stranger and claims that the participant can receive as many as 36 gifts in exchange. This holiday season, a new variation of this scam has been circulating on social media. Known as the “wine bottle gift exchange,” participants are asked to send a bottle of wine to other participants, and in return, they will receive 4-6 bottles. However, it’s really just a variation on a pyramid scheme and a form of gambling, which is illegal.

In addition to these scams, your BBB advises donors to be careful when giving during the holidays, and watch out for fake charities. Scammers take advantage of those looking to donate with fake charity solicitations in email, on social media sites and even by text message. For more wise giving tips and to find a trustworthy charity, visit give.org.

To find or report scams near you, go to BBB Scam Tracker.

