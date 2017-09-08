Babin Supports Harvey Relief Package, Bill Now Goes to President for Signature 

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36), whose congressional district was devastated by flooding from Hurricane Harvey, voted in favor of an emergency relief package that provides $15 billion in funding for recovery efforts in response to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

“I am very pleased that Congress has acted swiftly to ensure relief is available for the millions of Texans impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Rep. Babin. “The devastation across Southeast Texas is heartbreaking. It is quite frankly something we have never seen before. My entire congressional district – from Houston to Louisiana – was basically a vast lake. Countless individuals, families, businesses and communities lost nearly everything – their lives completely upended.

“While I am extremely disappointed this relief package was tied to a short-term Continuing Resolution (CR) and debt ceiling increase – without any meaningful reforms – it is absolutely critical that these folks get the relief they so desperately need. These resources will help our fellow Americans put their lives back together and begin the long road to recovery. With Hurricane Irma now bearing down on Florida, it is absolutely critical that we ensure emergency resources remain available to help the immediate and long term recovery efforts for all those impacted.”