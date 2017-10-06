Babin Supports Balanced Budget Plan that Paves the Way for Middle-Class Tax Relief

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36) joined his House colleagues in passing a Fiscal Year 2018 Budget Resolution (H. Con. Res. 71) that puts America on a sustainable path towards a balanced budget, rebuilds our military and paves the way for fundamental tax reform and relief.

“By putting us on a path to a balanced budget and cutting an overgrown federal bureaucracy, this fiscal blueprint is exactly what America needs,” said Rep. Babin. “Just like hardworking Americans, it is time the federal government lives within its means and prioritizes government spending.

“Importantly, our budget lays the groundwork for passing pro-growth tax relief for American workers. For far too long, America’s middle-class families have struggled to make ends meet. It is time we have a tax code that works for all Americans and allows them to keep more of their hard-earned money.

“Likewise, American business have been put at a competitive disadvantage by facing one of the highest tax rates in the world – making it harder for them to compete and create jobs here at home. By reforming our broken tax code and providing tax relief to those who employ American citizens, it will create jobs and increase take home pay.”