Babin Mourns Loss of Southeast Texas Soldiers on House Floor

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) took to the House floor today to mourn the loss of two Texas Army National Guardsmen who lost their lives last week after their aircraft crashed into the water off the Bayport Cruise Terminal near La Porte, Texas. To watch the video, please click here. His remarks are as follows:

“It is with a heavy heart that I rise today to honor two young men who gave their lives in service to the State of Texas and the United States when their Apache helicopter crashed in Galveston Bay, Texas during a training mission last week in my Congressional District. My deepest sympathies go out to the families of Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Lowe of Daisetta, Texas – a resident of the 36th Congressional District, which I represent – and Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dustin Mortenson of League City, Texas.

“The heartbreaking loss of these two fine Texas Army National Guard pilots – assigned to the 1-149th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 36th Infantry Division – has been felt throughout our Southeast Texas community. Both men tragically leave behind a wife and family. Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lucas Lowe’s wife Kami was also pregnant with twins due next month in February.

“As a former Texas Guardsman myself, my prayers remain with all those who have been impacted by this terrible tragedy. And as the U.S. Congressmen for District 36, it is my commitment and duty to the families to see that they get the support they need during this very difficult time. Please keep these families in your thoughts and your prayers. May God bless these two soldiers, their families and all who serve their country.”