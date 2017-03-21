Babin Joins President Trump for Signing of NASA Authorization Act

Bipartisan Bill Crucial to Johnson Space Center and U.S. Space Program

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (TX-36), who is Chairman of the House Space Subcommittee, today joined a group of his colleagues at the White House to watch President Donald Trump sign the National Aeronautics and Space Administration Transition Authorization Act of 2017 into law.

This bipartisan, bicameral legislation reaffirms Congress’ commitment to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and directs NASA to pursue a balanced portfolio of activities. It also includes the TREAT Astronauts Act, which was authored by Rep. Babin to give NASA the ability to care for our astronauts and enhance our understanding of the effects of spaceflight on the human body.

To watch video of the bill signing ceremony,click here.

Video of Rep. Babin’s remarks can be viewed here.

“This is an exciting day for America as we have now entered the next chapter of human space exploration,”said Rep. Babin. “With universal backing in Congress and President Trump’s signature, the NASA Transition Authorization Act puts the United States on a clear path forward by providing certainty and long-term stability to NASA and America’s human space flight programs. “I appreciate the hard work of my colleagues in Congress and the leadership of President Trump in advancing this bipartisan effort to further America’s leadership in space. I am also pleased to note the inclusion of the TREAT Astronauts Act, legislation that I introduced to ensure that our nation’s astronauts receive support for medical issues associated with their service while also advancing research in long-term space missions.”