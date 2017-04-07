Babin Issues Statement on U.S. Military Strike in Syria

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Brian Babin (R-TX) issued the following statement today in support of President Trump’s targeted military strike on the airfield in Syria from where a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched on innocent civilians, including women and children:

“The tyrants and dictators around the world better take notice that for the first time in eight years we have a strong and decisive commander-in-chief in the White House. Syrian Dictator Bashar al-Assad’s barbaric use of chemical weapons on innocent men, women, and children must be met with consequences. As a father and grandfather, it is heart wrenching to see the use of chemical weapons on young children. I commend the President for his firm leadership and making clear to Assad and the entire world that such evil will not be tolerated. American leadership is back and it is high time.”