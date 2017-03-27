Att. Gen. Sessions Says Trump Admin Will Punish Sanctuaries Cities

ICE issues new Detainer Form, Billions of dollars at stake

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 100 Cities & Counties were identified last week in the U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) inaugural public name-and-shame list of sanctuaries, and earlier today Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said he is “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with federal laws.”

Sanctuaries are jurisdictions that thwart Federal Immigration Agents’ efforts to deport illegal immigrants, usually be refusing to comply with detainer requests from U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said earlier today that he will begin punishing sanctuary cities, withholding potentially billions of dollars in federal money — and even clawing back funds that had been doled out in the past.

Speaking at the White House, Mr. Sessions said his department is preparing to dole out more than $4 billion in funds this year, but will try prevent any of it from going to sanctuaries.

Sessions says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs.

While some of the sanctuaries say they want no part of helping deport anyone and refuse all communication with ICE, other jurisdictions say they’re concerned about the legal implications of holding someone for until federal agents’ requests can be created for ICE Agents.

On Friday, ICE issued a new Detainer Form replacing a jumble of forms that had emerged under the Obama administration.

“Countless Americans would be alive today… if these policies of sanctuary cities were ended,” Mr. Sessions said.

Sessions said he’s carrying out a policy laid out by the Obama administration last year, which identified three grant programs — the COPS Grants, Byrne Grants, and State Criminal Alien Assistance Program money — that already require sanctuary certification.

ICE’s new single form allows agents to demand notification when a potential deportee is about to be released from custody, and also asks that the target person he held for up to 48 hours so agents can get their to pick the person up.

The new detainer form asks Law Enforcement Agencis to “maintain custody…for a period not to exceed 48 hours beyond the time when he/she would otherwise have been released.”

The policy guidance released today includes similar language.

The notification requirement has become controversial in numerous governing jurisdictions across the country, with many creating the so-called sanctuaries, but the 48-hour hold is more problematic.

“Until the Department of Justice issues legal guidance confirming the constitutionality of current detainers, sheriffs will remain exposed to legal and ethical ramifications,” said Jonathan Thompson, executive director of the National Sheriffs’ Association, which had asked for a clearer policy statement from Mr. Sessions last week.

