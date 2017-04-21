As Trump Admin Puts 9 Sanctuary Cities on Notice, Texas Jurisdictions Dodge the List

DOJ puts 9 Sanctuary Cities on notice; comply with U.S. Immigration Laws to continue receiving Federal Funds

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Trump Administration is moving beyond rhetoric in its effort to crack down on Sanctuary Cities. The Justice Department (DOJ) announced Friday afternoon it is forcing nine communities that have been refusing to cooperate with federal immigration authorities that they will have to prove they are complying with a U.S. Immigration Laws in order to continue receiving Law Enforcement Grant Money.

All were singled out by the Justice Department’s Inspector General last year during the Obama Administration.

On July 7, 2016 the Obama Department of Justice released updated guidelines that disqualify Sanctuary Cities from receiving DOJ grant money if they are found to be in violation of 8 USC § 1373.

The Department of Justice sent letters to nine jurisdictions requiring proof of compliance with 8 U.S.C. § 1373. Unless the recipients can prove they are no longer thwarting Homeland Security’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants, the Trump Administration put the country’s top nine sanctuary bodies on notice that they could soon have to give up some federal funds.

On July 28, 2016, the Obama Administration’s Department of Justice Office publicly confirmed that ten of the nation’s largest grant recipients are not in compliance with Federal Immigration Law, and where therefore in danger of losing millions of federal dollars in Law Enforcement Grants.

Sanctuary Cities are those jurisdictions that thwart the efforts of Federal Deportation Officers to remove illegal immigrants. One common version of a sanctuary policy prohibits local police from alerting federal agents when an illegal immigrant is in custody, or when the illegal immigrant is going to be released.

Still other jurisdictions refuse all contacts. Without communication, Federal Agents are unable to issue or follow through on detainer requests requesting that illegal immigrants be held for pickup.

In letters to each of the nine jurisdictions the Justice Department, headed by Attorney General Jeff Sesssion (left,) said the government entities signed documents last year when they applied for Byrne Justice Assistance Grant money saying they complied with a section of federal law that demands cooperation when immigration agents ask for it.

The jurisdictions must now prove they are no longer thwarting Homeland Security’s efforts to deport illegal immigrants.

The nine sanctuaries include:

The entire State of California The cities of New York Philadelphia Chicago Las Vegas New Orleans and Milwaukee, as well as Cook County, Illinois and Miami-Dade County in Florida

Not on the list was San Francisco, whose Sanctuary City policy has been blamed for the 2015 death of Kathryn Steinle, at the hands of an illegal immigrant. San Francisco has already sued to try to prevent any loss of money.

“Many of these jurisdictions are also crumbling under the weight of illegal immigration and violent crime,” the Justice Department said as it sent the letters.

While the Justice Department letters don’t detail punishments, President Trump has repeatedly said that Sanctuary Cities could lose millions of dollars in federal grants if they refuse to cooperate on deportations.

Immigrant-rights activists have demanded that cities resist the Trump Administration, and have called on more cities to declare themselves sanctuaries. They argue that requiring local police to turn over illegal immigrants will poison relations between authorities and minorities.

Federal officials, however — in both the Obama and Trump Administrations — have said Sanctuary Cities are dangerous to both the communities who end up getting serious criminals released onto their streets, and to the immigration agents who then have to go out into the communities to arrest them.