ApprenticeshipTexas Aims to Boost State’s Skilled Labor

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – “Apprenticeship programs provide Texas employers with a skilled workforce and job seekers have the opportunity to bolster their skills,” said TWC Chairman Andres Alcantar. “Apprenticeships are one of several effective educational and training strategies that support a broad range of industry sectors and occupations,” Alcantar said.

To assist employers in developing a nationally recognized Registered Apprenticeship program, the Texas Workforce Commission’s (TWC) ApprenticeshipTexas will engage local employers and industry partners in developing new programs and expanding on current Registered Apprenticeship training programs for new occupations and underrepresented populations.

Apprenticeship training programs are a combination of on-the-job training and related classroom instruction where workers learn the practice and theoretical aspects of a high-skill occupation.

TWC invites employers, job seekers, educators and industry stakeholders to the first ApprenticeshipTexas conference, to be held at the Drury Plaza Hotel Riverwalk in San Antonio, September 28-29, 2017. The conference will feature information on developing career choices for high school and college apprenticeship programs, along with insights for employers on operating an apprenticeship program.

For more information and to register online, visit the TWC website at Events – ApprenticeshipTexas Conference.

TWCs apprenticeship training programs assist business owners with opportunities to teach specific skills so that new employees hired as apprentices can immediately begin to contribute their talents and skills. Apprentices are empowered to be hands-on from day one, while also earning a paycheck and engaging in the workplace. Upon completion of the training program, apprentices receive a national recognized certification and have minimal student debt.

“For participating employers, apprenticeship programs help to build a sustainable and diversified workforce from industry-driven training customized to meet business workforce needs,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Ruth R. Hughs.

Registered Apprenticeship programs can be created for traditional industries, including construction and manufacturing, and emerging professions, such as energy and health care. TWC’s ApprenticeshipTexas team will target industries in high demand fields such as nursing, pipefitting, plumbing, welding, distribution and transportation occupations. ApprenticeshipTexas bridge employers, local community colleges and independent school districts to prepare apprentices for a highly skilled job and life-long careers, boosting the state’s skilled labor force.

“Obtaining hands-on, real world experience through an apprenticeship program allows trainees the flexibility to earn a wage while preparing for a career with increased skills and competing in a high-demand job market,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez.

Working with ApprenticeshipTexas, employers are guided through the steps and goals for a specific occupation. Employers seeking information on building the core components of a Registered Apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.state.tx.us.