Texas Needs State Budget Reform, says Americans for Prosperity

The grassroots advocacy group is calling on state legislators to pass meaningful budget reform in 2017.

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Americans for Prosperity-Texas is issuing a statement calling for budget reform during the 2017 legislative session. Americans for Prosperity State Director Jerome Greener issued the following statement:

“On behalf of our 167,000 activists across the state, we are very excited to work with the House, Senate, and Governor to deliver meaningful property tax relief. Every year, all Texans feel the burden of increasing property taxes whether through the cost of rent or through owning property. Tying future increases to population growth plus inflation, while also reforming the petition gathering process will allow taxpayers to determine just how much government they want and are willing to pay for. Together, we can ensure Texas remains an economic leader.”

“AFP-Texas is also advocating for the full-elimination of the job-killing Margin Tax. Legislators took a major step forward in 2015 by reducing the Margin Tax and we encourage them to continue seeking a full repeal during this year’s legislative session. Last session’s cut provided $2.6 billion in tax relief for all Texans. Property tax reform should also be high on the legislature’s agenda because too many Texas families are being taxed out of their homes. In addition, we are in favor of a conservative budget that saves for the future by capping any spending increases to population growth plus inflation. These reforms will expand economic opportunities for every Texan by controlling spending and encouraging job growth.”