America Should Adopt Texas Values when Reforming our Tax Code

By Congressman John R. Carter

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.– Our tax code is broken and reform is long overdue. Honest, hardworking Texas families and small businesses struggle to navigate lengthy, convoluted tax paperwork while the system promotes fraud, waste, and abuse. April 15 has become a day we all dread.

Our economy in Central Texas is thriving, and we can credit much of this success to our tax system. Low taxation means more money in your wallet, and more investment in local business. Here in Texas, the positive benefits of a tax code that promotes business are easy to recognize in our communities. I am committed to working with President Trump and my colleagues in the House to encourage Texas-style common sense reforms that put the American taxpayer first.

Individual tax reform should bring about a simpler and fairer tax system – a system that lets you, not the government, keep more of your hard earned dollars. We need a system that promotes growth, creates jobs, and empowers individuals to spend, save, and invest their money as they wish.

In order to maintain America’s leadership in the global market, we need to reform our corporate tax rate. In Texas, business is booming. We understand lower tax rates encourage innovation and investment. Today, the United States has the highest corporate tax rate in the industrialized world. We must do better at the federal level and discourage American business from moving abroad by lowering our corporate tax to a competitive level. We want our businesses to stay in our great nation and promote American jobs.

Tax code reform must also mean Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reform. The main mission of the IRS should be serving the American taxpayer, not themselves. Central Texans must be treated fairly and with respect when working with our federal agencies. IRS policies of discrimination and intimidation must come to an end.

October 2016 marked 30 years since President Reagan implemented the last major overhaul of our nation’s tax code. Since then, our nation’s tax code has expanded to impose excessive burdens that restrict opportunity and economic freedom. I’ll work to honor Reagan’s legacy, and the needs of Texas taxpayers, by working to bring real tax relief to Texas families and small businesses.