AG Sessions’ Office Releases Religious Liberty Memo

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Office of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, as directed by President Trump, released a memo today on Federal Law Protections for Religious Liberty. This memo acknowledges that “no one should be forced to choose between living out his or her faith and complying with the law” and as such lays out twenty principles administrative agencies and executive departments must adhere to.

“Religious liberty is a key tenet upon which our country was founded but unfortunately has been under assault” said Ed Martin, President of Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund. “We are grateful to President Trump for recognizing the importance of protecting individuals of faith from undue attacks and for keeping yet another campaign promise.”

The full memo can be read here.