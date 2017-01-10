AG Paxton: U.S. Supreme Court Won’t Review Hazlewood Act, Assuring Victory for Texas Taxpayers and Veterans

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton today praised the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to deny review of a ruling that upholds the constitutionality of the state’s Hazlewood Act. A decision by the Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June upheld the Legislature’s authority to establish state policy – a victory for Texas taxpayers and veterans.

Passed by the Legislature in 1923, the Hazlewood Act waives public state university tuition for honorably discharged veterans who enlisted in the military while residing in Texas. A lawsuit sought to include tuition exemption for every veteran who moves to Texas, which would be cost prohibitive and runs contrary to the legislative intent of the Hazlewood Act.

“Today’s announcement by the U.S. Supreme Court helps ensure the Hazlewood Act’s financial future and means Texas will continue to provide an important benefit to veterans who put their lives at risk to protect our freedoms,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Texas will continue to exercise its sovereign right to encourage Texas students to finish high school, volunteer for military service, and bring their skills back to the state to pursue higher education.”