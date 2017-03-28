AG PAXTON: Trump’s Order for EPA Clean Power Plan Review Shows He’s Serious

“We’re heartened by the president’s latest action.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “President Trump’s Executive Order is a significant step toward sparing all of us from a potentially disastrous change to the nation’s energy policy that was orchestrated during the Obama era in violation of federal law. The so-called Clean Power Plan would have subjected Americans to higher electricity costs, and could have weakened the nation’s power grid,” said Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier today, following President Trump’s signing of an executive order directing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to review its so-called Clean Power Plan.

“Texas and West Virginia led 22 states in getting the U.S. Supreme Court to block the plan. We’re heartened by the president’s latest action, which shows he’s serious about returning common sense and the rule of law to the EPA.

“And, we look forward to the EPA returning to the cooperative approach with the states that the Clean Air Act and Clean Water Act expressly require as it reconsiders the unlawful Clean Power Plan,” Paxton said.

Earlier this month, Paxton led a coalition of 19 states calling on the EPA to adhere to a more cooperative approach in regulating the environment via the Clean Air Act, and the Clean Water Act.