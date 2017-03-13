AG Paxton Statement on Redistricting Panel’s Decision

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton today released the following statement regarding a federal court panel’s decision in Texas’ redistricting case:

“We respectfully disagree with the redistricting panel’s majority decision. As Fifth Circuit Judge Jerry Smith observed in his dissent, the challenge to the old 2011 maps – which were never in effect – is moot. The maps currently in use are not the ones adopted by the Texas Legislature in 2011, which are the subject of the court’s opinion. The Legislature adopted the court drawn 2012 maps in 2013. The court was under a direct order from the Supreme Court to draw lawful districts. The adoption of those maps in 2013 mooted any issue with the 2011 maps. There are no lines to redraw. Accordingly, we are confident we will prevail in this case.”