AG Paxton: On Hurricane Harvey Insurance Claims & HB 1774

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – In light of so much misinformation circulating in social media, Attorney General Ken Paxton today issued the following statement about property insurance claims in areas affected by Hurricane Harvey:

“There has been much misinformation, some of it apparently deliberate, about the impact of HB 1774 on property insurance claims, which takes effect on this Friday, September 1, 2017. First, please know that the bill does not apply to the federal flood insurance program, nor does it apply to homeowner policies issued by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association. For all other property insurance policies, the legislation does not change the claim filing process or the time lines for filing claims. Texas policyholders will continue to have strong remedies against insurance companies, whether claims are filed before September 1 or after September 1. For more information, please click onto this link or consult the website of the Texas Department of Insurance.”