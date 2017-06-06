AG Paxton Leads 16-State Coalition Supporting President Trump’s Travel Ban

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Leading a coalition of 16 states, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton yesterday filed an amicus brief in the Supreme Court supporting President Trump’s executive order temporarily pausing the entry of foreign nationals from six terror-prone counties.

In the friend-of-the-court brief, Attorney General Paxton, 14 other state attorneys general and the governor of Mississippi demonstrate that the president’s order is a lawful exercise of statutorily authorized executive power over foreign affairs and national security. Last month, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a ruling that blocked the order.

“The executive order is a tailored response to a very real threat to our national security,” Attorney General Paxton said. “A temporary pause on entry from countries with heightened security concerns is necessary to shore up our nation’s vetting procedures. The president is fulfilling his solemn duty to protect Texans and all Americans.”

Texas is joined in the amicus brief by Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant.

To view the amicus brief, click here.