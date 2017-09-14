AG Paxton Applauds Supreme Court Rulings on Redistricting

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Attorney General Ken Paxton released the following statement tonight after the U.S. Supreme Court, in separate rulings, blocked two lower court rulings that invalidated parts of Texas’ House and congressional maps.

“The Supreme Court confirmed what the rest of us already knew: Texas should be able to use maps in 2018 that the district court itself adopted in 2012 and Texas used in the last three election cycles,” Attorney General Paxton said. “In 2012 the Supreme Court ordered the district court to adopt lawful maps, and we believe it did so. We are eager to proceed with this case in the high court.”

The justices’ 5-4 decisions stay a San Antonio district court’s rulings as the Supreme Court takes up Attorney General Paxton’s appeal. The lower court invalidated two of Texas’ 36 congressional seats (27 and 35) and nine of Texas’ 150 House seats.