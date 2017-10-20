After White House Meeting, Cornyn Urges Democrats to Join Tax Reform Effort

‘The first step is for us to pass a budget resolution this week to give the Congress the tools we need to get the job done.’

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the Senate floor, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) discussed today’s bipartisan meeting at the White House on tax reform. Excerpts of Sen. Cornyn’s remarks are below, and video of his remarks can be found here.

“We heard during the discussions how the President said his preference would be for this to be done on a bipartisan basis… everybody there agreed with the President that it would be better for the country. We would be able to come up with a better product, and it would be durable, it would be sustainable, if in fact we were able to do so on a bipartisan basis.” “What we are going to do is come up with what we think represents the closest thing to a consensus of those who are interested actually in pro-growth tax reform, what that would look like, and then open it up to Democrats and Republicans alike to offer their amendments to change it.” “The first step is for us to pass a budget resolution this week to give the Congress the tools we need to get the job done.”

Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.