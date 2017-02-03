AFP-Texas Thanks Senators Cornyn and Cruz For Supporting DeVos

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Americans for Prosperity-Texas issued a statement today thanking Senators Cornyn and Cruz for committing to support Betsy DeVos’ nomination to lead the U.S. Department of Education.

AFP-Texas State Director Jermoe Greener released the following statement:

“Betsy DeVos has been a champion of more choice for students and parents, and her policies are badly needed at the Department of Education. Americans for Prosperity supports improving educational outcomes and expanding opportunity for all students – and that means we must do better than the status quo of one-size-fits-all education. “Betsy DeVos’ record shows she would bring a focus on those priorities to the Department of Education, and should swiftly be confirmed as Education Secretary. We thank Sens. Cornyn and Cruz for their commitment to support DeVos’ nomination and for taking bold action on behalf of our kids.”

Americans for Prosperity previously sent a letter to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) this week, asking that they give full and fair consideration to Betsy DeVos for the role of Secretary of Education. The organization said DeVos had been a champion of more choice for students and parents, and that her policies would be a better direction to take the Department of Education. Click here to read the letter.

