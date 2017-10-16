Trump Admin’s Announcement on Obamacare Payments

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, DC – U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions (R-TX), Chairman of the House Committee on Rules, released the following statement regarding the Trump Administration’s decision to end the unlawful cost sharing reduction payments to insurance companies under Obamacare:

“As Chairman of the House Committee on Rules I led the fight on behalf of the House of Representatives to stop President Obama’s unconstitutional and unauthorized payments through Obamacare. Article I provides Congress with the power of the purse, not the Executive Branch. The Obama Administration ignored the will of our Founders, trampled on the Constitution, and illegally dispersed funds that were never lawfully appropriated by Congress. This unlawful move shifted the balance of power and threatened to derail our constitutional foundation as a country. I was proud to fight alongside the House to put an end to this illegal use of hard earned tax payer dollars and I am pleased that President Trump acted to restore the balance of power and faithfully execute our nation’s laws.

“Obamacare has failed the American people and we should not continue to illegally prop up a system that was unconstitutionally created in the first place. While this is a step in the right direction, we must continue to work to fix our nation’s broken health care system and provide American families with the relief that they need.”