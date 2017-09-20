Abbott Sends Letter to Counties Affected by Hurricane Harvey on How to Utilize Disaster Relief Funds

“I want to ensure you have all the support and information you need to access this assistance.”

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “Several of these programs can provide much needed cash flow during the crucial early phase of the recovery process when revenue may remain temporarily depressed,“ wrote Governor Greg Abbott earlier today a in letter to the County Judges of all the Texas counties listed on the Federal Disaster Declaration detailing the assistance that is now available to the communities affected by Hurricane Harvey.

In his letter, Governor Abbott describes the assistance and aid programs that local governments and individuals can apply for with federal and state agencies and how the Governor’s Commission to Rebuild Texas can help expedite and navigate the application process.

“Now, and going forward, I want to ensure you have all the support and information you need to access this assistance. The Commission stands ready to help you utilize the tools available to ease temporary budgetary constraints, and will assist you in ensuring that your citizens have access to resources that may be needed to help them get back on their feet.”

Assistance available to counties and local municipalities include:

Expedited Project Worksheet Process

Community Disaster Loan Program

Assistance available to individuals and businesses include:

Small Business Administration Disaster Loans

Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

Critical Needs Assistance Program

Disaster National Dislocated Worker Grants