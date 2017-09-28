5,000+ Volunteers Retrieve 40+ Tons of Trash from 55 Miles of Texas Beaches

Fall Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup held at 13 Coastwide Sites

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas — “As we continue to recover from Hurricane Harvey, all of us need to volunteer and pitch in. This Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup was another great step in that direction,” said Texas General Land Office Commissioner George P. Bush following last weekend’s 31st Annual Fall Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup.

Yes, the results for Saturday’s 31st Fall Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup by the Texas General Land Office are in. (See results below.) And, despite fewer cleanup sites than usual due to damage from Hurricane Harvey, 5,046 volunteers showed up at 13 locations to remove 80,528 pounds of trash from 55 miles of Texas coastline.

“Over the past month we’ve seen Texans come together in the wake of Hurricane Harvey,” said Commissioner Bush. “I was proud to see that continue this past weekend with Texans from all across our great state helping clean the coast.”

Since 1986, more than 517,000 Adopt-A-Beach volunteers have cleaned more than 9,500 tons of trash from Texas beaches.

Cigarette butts, beer cans and plastic bags were among the most common items found. But with each cleanup, plenty of odd and unusual items inevitably are reported. Saturday’s, list of strange items found on Texas beaches was no different, and included:

Boat battery

Buoy

Car battery

Car bumper

Clothes hangers

Electrical wires

Fence post

Glow sticks

Golf club head

Hard hat

Helmet

Makeup brush

Mattress

Nerf football

Patio furniture

Pile of Styrofoam

Rusted boat ladder

Shotgun shells

Tires

Toilet

Toilet brush

Toilet seats

Toys

Tricycle seat

Truck radiator

TV

Wool blanket

The Texas General Land Office Adopt-A-Beach program is an all-volunteer effort to remove trash from Texas’ shores. Coastal cleanups are held three times each year, and the program’s success is due to the hard work of volunteers, including local coordinators who work many unpaid hours publicizing the cleanups in coastal communities.

The next coastwide cleanup will be the Spring Cleanup, set for Saturday, April 21, 2018.

The South Padre Island Winter Texan Cleanup is set for Friday, February 9th, and the Coastal Bend Winter Cleanup is set for Saturday, February 10th.

Adopt-A-Beach volunteers record data on the trash they find to learn more about the causes of marine debris and help mitigate pollution along Texas’ 367 miles of coastline.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Beach program, visit www.TexasAdoptABeach.org or contact the GLO at 1-877-TX COAST. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/TexasAdoptABeach and follow us on Twitter @TXAdoptABeach.

COUNTY CLEANUP SITE MILES CLEANED VOLUNTEERS POUNDS Brazoria Surfside Beach (canceled) Quintana, Bryan Beach (canceled due to Harvey) County Total Calhoun Port Lavaca, Magnolia Beach (Bay) – (canceled) Boggy Nature Park (Bay) 1 47 795 Port O’ Connor, King Fisher Beach (Bay) 0.5 35 780 County Total 1.5 82 1,575 Cameron South Padre Island – County Beaches 5 1,838 15,325 South Padre Island – City Beaches 3 83 725 Boca Chica 7 521 13,160 County Total 15 2,442 29,210 Chambers Chambers County (canceled) County Total Galveston Bolivar Peninsula (canceled) Galveston Island 19 1,447 14,172 John M. O’ Quinn 1-45 Estuarial Corridor (Bay) (canceled) Texas City Prairie Preserve – (Bay) 2.25 110 10,700 County Total 21 1,557 24,872 Harris Morgan’s Point (Bay) 1.5 100 1,824 County Total 1.5 100 1,824 Jefferson McFaddin Beach (canceled) Sea Rim State Park 2.5 139 1,872 County Total 2.5 139 1,872 Kleberg and Nueces Baffin Bay (Bay) 1 42 425 Padre Island National Seashore 8 167 9,525 Port Aransas (canceled) St. Jo Island (canceled) Mustang Island State Park (canceled) North Corpus Christi Beach (Bay) 9.5 308 6,000 Cole Park (Bay) (canceled) Packery Flats (Bay) (canceled) North Padre Island 8.9 209 5,225 Aransas Pass (Bay) (canceled) County Total 27.4 726 21,175 Matagorda Sargent Beach (canceled) Matagorda Beach (canceled) Palacios (Bay) (canceled) County Total Refugio Austwell Pier (Bay) (canceled) County Total San Patricio Sunset Lake Park, Portland (Bay) – (canceled) County Total TOTAL FALL 2017 69 5,046 80,528