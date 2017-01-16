26 Texas Schools Nominated for 2017 National Blue Ribbon Honors

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Education Agency has announced the nomination of 26 Texas public schools for national 2017 Blue Ribbon Schools recognition.
Founded in 1982, Blue Ribbon Schools is a U.S. Department of Education Program that recognizes public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students perform at very high levels.
All schools that have been nominated for the 2017 honor were selected as exemplary high performing schools as measured by state assessments. Each school has an economically disadvantaged population of 22% or greater.
The nominated schools must now complete a rigorous application process through the U.S. Department of Education. Announcements of the national award winners will be made in September 2017.
The nominated schools in Texas include the following:
- Amarillo ISD – Whittier Elementary School
- Banquete ISD – Banquete Elementary School
- Birdville ISD – Smithfield Elementary School
- Dallas ISD – Barack Obama Male Leadership Academy
- Dallas ISD – Dallas Environmental Science Academy
- Dallas ISD – Irma Lerma Rangel Women’s Leadership School
- Edinburg CISD – Austin Elementary School
- Edinburg CISD – Jefferson Elementary School
- El Paso ISD – Green Elementary School
- El Paso ISD – Silva Health Magnet
- Galveston ISD – Austin Middle School
- Gunter ISD – Gunter Elementary School
- Houston ISD – Eastwood Academy
- Houston ISD – Lyons Elementary School
- Jim Ned CISD – Lawn Elementary School
- Judson ISD – Crestview Elementary School
- KIPP Houston – KIPP Shine Prep
- La Porte ISD – Jennie Reid Elementary School
- Laredo ISD – Hector J. Garcia Early College High School
- Los Fresnos ISD – Rancho Verde Elementary School
- Montgomery ISD – Montgomery Intermediate School
- Oakwood ISD – Oakwood Elementary School
- San Antonio ISD – Travis Early College High School
- Whitehouse ISD – Stanton-Smith Elementary School
- Wylie ISD – RF Hartman Elementary School
- Ysleta ISD – Valle Verde Early College High School
Schools that receive the award are recognized at the Blue Ribbon Schools awards ceremony in Washington, D.C.