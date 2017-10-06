More Jobs, Fairer Taxes, Bigger Paychecks on Horizon

Congressman Kevin Brady

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Kevin Brady (TX-08) released the following statement after the House voted to pass the fiscal year 2018 budget resolution:

“Today, the House passed one of the most significant budgets many of us will ever vote on – a budget that paves the way for once-in-a-generation, transformational tax reform. I thank Chairman Black and the Budget Committee for their leadership in moving this budget, and the tax reform process, forward. As we work with the Senate to send a final budget to President Trump’s desk, we are closer than ever to finishing what we have started for the American people. More jobs, fairer taxes, and bigger paychecks are on the horizon.”

WATCH: Click HERE to watch Congressman Brady speak about the why we need this budget on the House floor.

BACKGROUND: This budget lays out our vision for how conservative policies will improve the daily lives of the American people and is the most conservative budget in over 20 years. Key points include:

Responsibly Balances in 10 Years and Reins in the National Debt

Paves the Way for Tax Reform

Strengthens our National Defense

