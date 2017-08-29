Rep. Ratcliffe Applauds President for Restoring Police Access to Life-Saving Equipment

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTION, DC – Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-Texas) released the following statement on President Trump’s executive order to restore police access to life-saving equipment. This move reversed the Obama administration’s restriction of access to the 1033 Program, which provides defense surplus equipment to state and local law enforcement.

“President Obama’s politically motivated executive actions to block access to the 1033 Program crippled police departments’ response efforts in crisis situations – including high-water flood rescues and standoffs with armed attackers – while jeopardizing the safety of those in the line of duty. “After more than two years of fighting in Congress to restore access to the life-saving equipment provided by the 1033 Program, I’m grateful we have a partner in President Trump who recognizes the importance of giving our brave men and women in law enforcement every tool they need to keep our communities safe.”

Ratcliffe has been a leading voice in Congress in support of restoring access to the 1033 Program. In March 2015, he introduced the Protecting Lives Using Surplus (PLUS) Equipment Act (H.R. 4880) to reverse President Obama’s executive actions that restricted access to the 1033 Program.

The legislation was endorsed by the National Fraternal Order of Police, the National Sheriffs Association, the Major County Sheriffs’ Association and the National Association of Police Organizations.

In September 2016, Ratcliffe highlighted the importance of restoring access to the 1033 Program in a House Homeland Security Committee hearing with witnesses from law enforcement agencies across the country.

Earlier this year, Ratcliffe reintroduced the PLUS Equipment Act (H.R. 426) and formally called on the Trump administration to prioritize the restoration of the 1033 Program.

Ratcliffe is optimistic about the passage of the PLUS Equipment Act to ensure future administrations cannot undo President Trump’s important actions in support of the 1033 Program.