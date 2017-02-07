Rolling Back Obama Regulations

“. . . I, along with my House conservative colleagues, am committed to and will continue working to rein in federal bureaucracy and restore confidence in our federal government.”

Texas Insider Report: WASHINGTON, D.C.–This week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed several resolutions to repeal regulations administered during the Obama administration. Congressman Bill Flores (R-Texas) issued the following statement regarding passage of these resolutions:

“Over the last eight years, the Obama Administration imposed hundreds of rules and regulations that stymied growth and placed undue burdens on businesses and hardworking Americans. This week, the House passed several resolutions to roll back regulations that were handed down in the waning months of the previous administration. Through the Congressional Review Act, Congress can stop out-of-control federal bureaucrats, grow our economy and create jobs that will help hardworking American families and small business get on track. “We are enhancing our energy security by rolling back overreaching regulations on our domestic energy resources and ending a SEC regulation that puts American public energy companies at a competitive disadvantage to foreign and state owned companies. We are also ensuring that due process rights are given to companies by overturning a federal blacklist rule and that our law-abiding seniors are not being scrutinized for trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights. I, along with my House conservative colleagues, am committed to and will continue working to rein in federal bureaucracy and restore confidence in our federal government.”

The resolutions passed by the House include:

H.J. Res. 36 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the final rule of the Bureau of Land Management relating to “Waste Prevention, Production Subject to Royalties, and Resource Conservation”

H.J. Res. 37 – Disapproving the final rule submitted by the Department of Defense, the General Services Administration, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration relating to the Federal Acquisition Regulation

H.J. Res. 38 – Disapproving the rule submitted by the Department of the Interior known as the Stream Protection Rule

H.J. Res. 40 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of the rule submitted by the Social Security Administration relating to Implementation of the NICS Improvement Amendments Act of 2007

H.J. Res. 41 – Providing for congressional disapproval under chapter 8 of title 5, United States Code, of a rule submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission relating to “Disclosure of Payments by Resource Extraction Issuers”