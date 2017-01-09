Lt. Gov. Patrick: Top Priorities Reflect Commitment to Conservative Principles

News from

Texas Insider Report: AUSTIN, Texas – Next week, I will gavel-in Texas’ 85th Legislative Session. You can watch the live stream video of the opening ceremonies and all Senate proceedings here. I announced my 25 top priorities for this session with property taxes, school choice, sanctuary cities and personal privacy at the top of the list.

These priorities reflect my commitment to the conservative principles of maintaining a small but efficient government, reducing taxes, empowering parents, fighting for our constitutional rights and protecting our Texas values.

Texas Privacy Act Filed on Thursday

On Thursday, Senator Lois Kolkhorst, (R-Brenham) filed one of our priority pieces of legislation, Senate Bill 6, the Texas Privacy Act. This bill does three things:

It codifies what has long been common practice in Texas and everywhere else — that men and women should use separate, designated bathrooms. We will not allow local ordinances to create laws that will make it easier for sexual predators to enter restrooms and victimize women — or anyone.

It protects free enterprise by ensuring that businesses have the freedom to determine their own bathroom policies for their business and cannot be deprived of that right by local governments who want to institute a policy for their bathrooms that they don’t want.

It ensures that no public school can institute a bathroom policy that allows boys to go into girls’ restrooms, locker rooms or showers and girls to go in boys’ restrooms, locker rooms or showers.

An overwhelming majority of Texans including both Democrats and Republicans, Hispanics, African-Americans and Anglos, men and women support this legislation. I’m committed to fighting for this issue in order to protect public safety, the freedom of businesses and common sense.

Pro-Life Insurance Act

On Friday, State Senator Larry Taylor, R-Friendswood, filed another important priority bill, SB 20, the Pro-Life Insurance Act. This legislation will ensure that Texans are never forced to violate their conscience by paying for someone else’s decision to end an innocent life. Senate Bill 20 will prohibit certain health care plans from providing coverage for abortion other than in a medical emergency.

You can follow these bills and all my legislative priorities here.

As we begin the 2017 legislative session, I will continue the work you have elected me to do — to protect and promote the conservative principles that embody our Texas values.